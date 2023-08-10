The UN reacted to the Russian shelling of a hotel in Zaporizhzhia. Their staff used it to help civilians

The humanitarian coordinator of the UN in Ukraine Denise Brown reacted to the attack of the Russian occupiers on the Reykartz hotel in Zaporizhzhia. She said that it was used by the UN and other humanitarian organizations to help Zaporizhzhia citizens.

"This is completely unacceptable," Brown wrote.

According to her, she stayed at the Reykarz Hotel every time she visited Zaporizhzhia, and her team used it as a base during trips to the city. Last May, the hotel served as a UN base for the evacuation of civilians from "Azovstal".

Denise Brown added that the Russiansʼ indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure, which lead to the injury and death of civilians, "have reached incredible proportions" and are a violation of international humanitarian law. The coordinator called on Russia to comply with its international obligations and "immediately stop the indiscriminate strikes on Ukraine."