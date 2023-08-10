Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia. There are dead and injured

On August 10, Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia again. At least one person died.

Secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatoly Kurtev, initially reported on the two victims. They were taken to the hospital in a mild condition.

Later, the number of victims increased to nine. One person died.

Medical and educational institutions were damaged.

As of 22:30 on August 10, 14 victims are known. Among them are a three-year-old girl and a fourteen-year-old boy.