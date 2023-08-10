Anatoliy Hunko and Bohdan Torokhtiy were expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction

The "Servant of the People" faction removed from its membership the deputy Anatoliy Hunko, who was exposed for taking bribes, and Bohdan Torokhtiy, whose family bought real estate in Bulgaria during the war.
This was reported by the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamia on August 10.
"Furthermore, let the law enforcement agencies work, no one will block anyone," Arakhamia wrote.
- On August 8, the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) exposed Anatoliy Hunko for receiving $85 000 in bribes (this was the first tranche). He leased the land of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences for money. Hunek had accomplices, all of whom face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. On August 9, Hunko received suspicion and was arrested at the same time. He estimated his "services" at $130 dollars per hectare of land.
- On August 8, Davyd Arakhamiya called on Bohdan Torokhtiy to draft a MPʼs mandate. During the war, his family bought real estate in Bulgaria and Kyiv, as well as a car for 7 million hryvnias.