News

Anatoliy Hunko and Bohdan Torokhtiy were expelled from the “Servant of the People” faction

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The "Servant of the People" faction removed from its membership the deputy Anatoliy Hunko, who was exposed for taking bribes, and Bohdan Torokhtiy, whose family bought real estate in Bulgaria during the war.

This was reported by the head of the faction Davyd Arakhamia on August 10.

"Furthermore, let the law enforcement agencies work, no one will block anyone," Arakhamia wrote.

1 2