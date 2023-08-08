“Servant of the People” initiates the expulsion of the MP Bohdan Torokhtii. His family bought real estate in Bulgaria during the war

The faction of the "Servant of the People" party initiates the expulsion of the MP Bohdan Torokhtii. This was reported on August 8 by the leader of the faction Davyd Arakhamiya.

He also called on Torokhtii to draw up a MPʼs mandate and return to the budget the funds he received from the budget as compensation for housing rent.

"Bohdan Torokhtii had time to explain his behavior during the war and try to rehabilitate himself somehow. As an option, sell something from your familyʼs elite car fleet and transfer the funds to defense needs. This does not excuse anyone, but at least it makes it clear that the person has realized his mistake and will not do it again," Arakhamiya wrote.

On June 26, the "Bihus.Info" project published an investigation that Bohdan Torohtiaʼs wife Alina Levchenko purchased an apartment and premises in Bulgaria, in the resort town of Nessebar, in August 2022, and in a few months — an apartment in Kyiv in the residential complex "Novopecherska Vezha" and a parking space in Pechersk, which costs $30 000.

The journalists also found out that from February 24, 2022 to June 1, 2023, the MP Torokhtii traveled outside Ukraine eight times. Thanks to Alina Levchenkoʼs Instagram posts, journalists were able to identify Torokhtiiʼs trips to Greece, Turkey, Qatar, and the UAE.

Journalists of "Bihus.Info" also reported that they caught Torokhtiy on a new car for 7 million hryvnias, which he bought during the war.