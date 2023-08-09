There is a new MP in the Verkhovna Rada. She took the place of Yuriy Aristov and took the oath

A new MP from the "Servant of the People" faction appeared in the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) — Nataliia Loktionova. She was sworn in at todayʼs meeting.

The spokeswoman of "Servant of the People" Yulia Paliychuk informed that Loktionova replaced Yuriy Aristov, who was eliminated of his mandate after an investigation by journalists about his vacation at the five-star Waldorf Astoria Maldives hotel in the Maldives.

Nataliia Loktionova was the next in line of candidates on the election list of "Servants of the People" — No. 146.

"Loktionova has been in our team since the first days. She helped in the presidential and parliamentary elections, was responsible for events, coordinated the work of regional teams. Since 2021, she has been a member of the Control and Audit Commission of our party," Paliychuk wrote.

She added that Loktionova graduated from Kyiv National University of Economics named after V. Hetman and has a masterʼs degree in international relations. From 2003 to 2018, she worked professionally in international companies.