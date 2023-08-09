Bild: The Ukrainian Storm Shadow carriers are changing their base in relation to the region, for this they have restored the entire network of airfields

Every 24 hours, the Ukrainian Air Force redeploys Su-24 bombers carrying Storm Shadow and SCALP-EG long-range cruise missiles to protect these few aircraft from Russian missile attacks.

As Bild writes, for this in Ukraine, the entire network of Soviet-era airfields was restored and new ones were equipped. Secret runways on highways are also used.

To protect operational airfields, the Ukrainian army used several IRIS-T and Patriot anti-aircraft systems. Also under constant protection are the storage locations of the above-mentioned long-range missiles, which Ukrainian aviation uses very successfully.

It is the successful Su-24 attacks on bridges, warehouses, and command posts that provoke Russian missile attacks on airfields, such as the recent strikes on Starokostyantynove (Khmelnytskyi region), where tactical aviation is based.