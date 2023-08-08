Latvia is strengthening border protection with Belarus and Russia

From August 11, Latvia will strengthen border protection with Belarus and Russia. The government of the country reports that the order will be valid until February 10, 2024.

The security regime is being strengthened at the expense of the police, military and border guards in the territories of Ludzensk, Kraslavsk, Augšdaugavsk krai and Daugavpils.

The order was issued to protect "the integrity of the state border and to prevent the threat, taking into account the disproportionately large number of illegal crossing attempts." It is mostly about protection against illegal migration.

According to Latvian authorities, since August 11, 2021, 14,000 people tried to cross the countryʼs border outside checkpoints.