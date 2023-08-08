Great Britain imposed new sanctions against people and companies supporting Russia in the war

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against 22 individuals and legal entities outside of Russia who support Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, as well as against three Russian companies that import electronics for the Russian army.

This was reported in the press service of the British government.

In particular, the sanctions list includes two Turkish companies — Turkik Union and Azu International — for their role in the export of microelectronics to Russia. Dubai-based Aeromotus Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Trading LLC has been sanctioned for its role in supplying Russia with drones and drone components.

Restrictions were imposed on Slovakian citizen Ashot Mkrtychev for his involvement in brokering the supply of weapons from the DPRK to Russia, as well as on Swiss citizen Anselm Oskar Shmuki. He is the head of the Moscow office of DuLac Capital Ltd.

In addition, British sanctions extend to people and organizations from Belarus and Iran. The list of restrictions includes Iranian individuals and legal entities involved in the research, development and production of UAVs for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Belarusian defense organizations related to the production of military equipment.