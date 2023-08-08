The Moscow Times: Russia half-destroyed the largest warehouse of Soviet armored vehicles

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia has removed from storage more than 40% of old Soviet tanks and armored personnel carriers at the largest known base of preserved military equipment "Vagzhanovo" in Buryatia.

This is reported by The Moscow Times.

"Vagzhanovo" is located near Ulan-Ude and occupies about 13 square kilometers, which is much larger than the area of two dozen other known military equipment storage bases in Russia.