Seven people died and 67 were injured in Pokrovsk from a rocket attack. The rescuers resumed sorting out the debris

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), the number of people killed in the rocket attack on Pokrovsk residential building has increased to seven. Among the dead are five civilians, one employee of the State Emergency Service and one military officer.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko and the head of the Donetsk Regional Government Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Among the injured are 29 civilians (including two children), 29 police officers, seven rescuers and two military personnel.

The deputy head of the regional department of the State Emergency Service Colonel Andriy Omelchenko also died.

Rescuers are now resuming the demolition of the debris, as they were suspended for the night for safety reasons.