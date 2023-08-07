There are already more than 20 victims in Pokrovsk, among the dead is the deputy head of the State Emergency Service

As of 21:20 on August 7, the number of victims of the Russian missile attack in Pokrovsk has increased to five, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported.

According to the agency, four civilians were killed, and three more were injured. The deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region also died. Four more rescuers and eight policemen were wounded.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

According to updated data, as of 10:00 p.m., the number of injured in Pokrovsk has increased to 31. Among them are 19 policemen, five rescuers, and a child. The number of dead has not increased — there are five of them.

Subsequently, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, in his evening address, named the deputy head of the Regional State Emergency Service Department, who died in Pokrovsk, Colonel Andriy Omelchenko. He added that the center of the city was hit by two rockets from the Iskander complex.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration reported that among the injured were an 11-year-old child, an employee of the local administration, and a military man. In total, according to him, 14 were injured, not 31, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs said. Eight police officers were injured, not 19. These are the data of Pavlo Kyrylenka at 10:00 p.m. Most likely, the number 31 takes into account the injured.

At 11:30 p.m., Suspilne, citing the head of the city administration, Serhiy Dobryak, reported that the number of dead had increased to seven and the number of injured to 27.