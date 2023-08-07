In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, the Russians hit a residential building with rockets. There are victims

Russian troops twice hit the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region with rockets and hit a residential building.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

There are victims. Rescuers are working on the spot.

The first data on the victims in Pokrovsk differ. The head of the Presidentʼs Office writes about the two dead — a woman and a man. He also reports on four wounded.

The head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, writes about one dead and seven wounded. He added that the Russians were hitting the city center. Two rockets damaged nine- and five-story buildings, private houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings.