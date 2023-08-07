Russian aircraft struck a village in the Kharkiv region. Two people died, there are wounded

Around 7:45 p.m., Russian aviation dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. A 45-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died. Two more civilians were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.
When law enforcement officers and rescuers arrived at the scene, the Russians fired again at the affected area, but with cluster munitions. The investigator and two rescuers were injured.
Private houses are burning on the spot.
Before the announcement of data on victims, the head of the Presidentʼs Office published photos from the site of the shelling.
- On August 7, the Russians launched two missile strikes at the center of Pokrovsk, in the Donetsk region. As of 10:00 p.m., five people were killed, and another 18 were injured. Among the dead is the deputy chief of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Donetsk region. Among the injured are four rescuers and eight policemen. All others are civilians. Two rockets damaged nine- and five-story buildings, private houses, a hotel, restaurants, shops, and administrative buildings.