Russian aircraft struck a village in the Kharkiv region. Two people died, there are wounded

Around 7:45 p.m., Russian aviation dropped four guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruhlyakivka in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region. A 45-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man died. Two more civilians were injured, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

When law enforcement officers and rescuers arrived at the scene, the Russians fired again at the affected area, but with cluster munitions. The investigator and two rescuers were injured.

Private houses are burning on the spot.

Before the announcement of data on victims, the head of the Presidentʼs Office published photos from the site of the shelling.