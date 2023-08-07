The USA officially approved the delivery of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

The head of the procurement department of the US Army, Doug Bush, said that the United States has officially approved the delivery of the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine. They will arrive in early autumn.

CNN writes about it.

"They are done. Now they have to get to Europe, and then to Ukraine, along with all of the things that go with them. Ammunition, spare parts, fuel equipment, repair facilities. So you know, itʼs not just the tanks, itʼs the full package that goes with it. Thatʼs still on track," Bush said.