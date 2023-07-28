Politico: American Abrams tanks will arrive in Ukraine in September

American Abrams tanks are likely to be in Ukraine in September.

Six people familiar with the matter told Politico. Among them were a Pentagon official, an industry representative and an aide in the US Congress.

In August, several Abrams tanks are planned to be sent to Germany for final repairs there. After that, the first batch of Abrams will be transferred to Ukraine. These will be older M1A1 models instead of the more modern A2 version, which would take a year to deliver to Ukraine.

The first batch will include six to eight tanks, according to two Politico interviewees. In total, the US plans to send 31 tanks.

"We are definitely working to get them to Ukraine as soon as possible," Pentagon spokesman Col. Martin OʼDonnell said, declining to discuss timing details.

According to the representative of the Pentagon, in August, the Ukrainian military should complete a 10-week training course on Abrams at the Grafenwehr army base in Germany.

Another US Defense Department official stated the United States is working with European allies to establish repair bases for Abrams and other heavy armored vehicles transferred to Ukraine.