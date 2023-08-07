The Polish border service has asked to send more troops to the border with Belarus

The border guard of Poland asked the Ministry of Defense to send another thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus.
Reuters writes about it.
The reason for such a request is the increase in illegal border crossings.
According to the head of the Border Service, Tomas Praga, in 2023, 19 000 people tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. Last year there were 16 thousand attempts. It was General Praha who asked to transfer another thousand soldiers to the Polish-Belarusian border.
- The crisis with illegal migrants from Belarus began after the sanctions of the European Union and a number of Western countries in December 2021. Officials of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia are sure that the flow of migrants was part of a hybrid war against the EU by the authorities of Belarus and the Russian Federation. Polish special services provided evidence that the border assault was directed by the general of the border service of Belarus, Podlinyov.
- In the fall of 2021, Poland decided to build a wall on the border with Belarus. On May 1, 2023, the representative of the Polish border guard, Anna Michalska, reported that Poland is completing the construction of a protective wall on the border with Belarus — 206 km of the protective barrier has already been erected.
- In June, the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland Yaroslav Kaczynski announced the strengthening of the countryʼs eastern border. This decision was made in response to the probable arrival of the PMC "Wagner" mercenaries to Belarus.