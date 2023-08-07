The Polish border service has asked to send more troops to the border with Belarus

The border guard of Poland asked the Ministry of Defense to send another thousand soldiers to the border with Belarus.

Reuters writes about it.

The reason for such a request is the increase in illegal border crossings.

According to the head of the Border Service, Tomas Praga, in 2023, 19 000 people tried to cross the Polish-Belarusian border illegally. Last year there were 16 thousand attempts. It was General Praha who asked to transfer another thousand soldiers to the Polish-Belarusian border.