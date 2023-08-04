Ukrnafta will start construction of nine new wells by the end of the year

Ukrnafta plans to start construction of nine new wells by the end of the year and thirty more in 2024.

The director of the company, Serhiy Koretskyi, writes about this.

Ukrnafta will build four wells itself, and other drilling companies will involve up to five.

Ukrnafta also works in the field of subsoil use: it renewed the validity of one special permit, extended another one, made changes to four, and is preparing documents for the expansion of boundaries for 12, working on the purchase of new ones. Together with the state research and production enterprise "Geoinform of Ukraine", the company carried out work on the identification of wells and planned to put them into operation gradually.