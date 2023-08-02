The Ukrainian Navy denies involvement in the attack on the ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

The spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Ukraine was not involved in the attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Sergei Kotov" and "Vasily Bykov".

He said this on Radio Svoboda.

According to him, the Navy does not have the naval drones that Russia claimed.

"Such drones are not in service with the Naval Forces. This is the first. Secondly, regarding the incident that allegedly took place... The Naval Forces have no relation," said Pletenchuk.