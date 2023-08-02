The Ukrainian Navy denies involvement in the attack on the ship of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation

The spokesman of the Naval Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Ukraine was not involved in the attack on the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Sergei Kotov" and "Vasily Bykov".
He said this on Radio Svoboda.
According to him, the Navy does not have the naval drones that Russia claimed.
"Such drones are not in service with the Naval Forces. This is the first. Secondly, regarding the incident that allegedly took place... The Naval Forces have no relation," said Pletenchuk.
- On August 1, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the "unsuccessful" attack of three naval drones on patrol ships of the Black Sea Fleet 340 km from Sevastopol, which the Russians allegedly repelled. However, Babelʼs source in the security and defense sector informed that the Russian sailors of one of these ships asked for the evacuation of the victims, which contradicts the claims of the "successful repulsion" of the drone attack. Intercepted conversation is here. At the time of the conversation, there was at least one dead and five wounded.
- This is not the first time that the Ministry of Defense of Russia reports on the successful repulsion of a drone attack on warships, and then there are confirmations of the opposite.
- On May 24 of this year, two drones attacked the warship "Ivan Khurs". The video of the attack appeared the next day. The footage shows that the attack involved naval drones from the so-called drone fleet, which was raised through UNITED24. Such drones have already carried out attacks on Russian ships of the Black Sea Fleet.