The Security Service of Ukraine has declared suspicion against a Russian military propagandist. He called for “joining” the occupied territories of Ukraine to the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine collected evidence on the propagandist of the sanctioned TV channels "Russia-1" and "Russia-24", collaborator Andrei Rudenko.

The press service of the SBU writes about this.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Rudenko has been in the temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk region as a "military soldier", where he made stories in which he discredited the Defense Forces of Ukraine and provided distorted information about the situation on the eastern front.

In his Telegram channel with 300,000 subscribers, the propagandist called for the earliest possible "joining" of the occupied Ukrainian territories to the Russian Federation.

Investigators established that in 2014 he lived in Donetsk and was one of the first to support the occupation of the city. Andriy Rudenko actively expressed his pro-Kremlin views during street actions and in front of Russian media cameras.

Later, the man was included in the staff of "special correspondents" of the Kremlin media holding VGTRK. In this position, he created commissioned stories from Donbas.

The SBU informed him of the suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity of Ukraine (part 2 of Article 110), of justifying Russiaʼs aggression (part 3 of Article 436-2) and collaborationism (part 6 of Article 111-1). Measures are now being taken to bring Rudenko to justice.