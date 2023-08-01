Ukraine received two Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns from Slovakia

Slovakia transferred two Zuzana 2 self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine as part of an aid package financed by Denmark, Germany and Norway.

This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Slovakia.

The handover of weapons took place at the premises of the Konštrukta Defense enterprise in the city of Dubnica nad Váhom.

The event was attended by the Prime Minister of Slovakia Ludovit Odor, Minister of Defense of the Slovak Republic Martin Sklenar, ambassadors of Ukraine, Germany, Denmark and Norway.

"The protection of Ukraine and the ability to resist Russian aggression are in our common interests. A world in which rules do not apply and international rules are not respected is unacceptable to us. Our duty is to help where we can and how we can," said the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

The current aid package includes 16 pieces of equipment, two of which will soon enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Such combat vehicles cost €92 million.