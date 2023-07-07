Slovakia will hand over 16 Zuzana howitzers to the Defense Forces and set up their production together with Ukraine

Slovakia will transfer 16 Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine and set up the production of howitzers jointly with Ukraine.

This was reported by the President of Slovakia Zuzana Chaputova after talks with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We are one of the countries that helped Ukraine militarily as well. We provided air defense equipment, we provided combat aircraft. And cooperation in this field gradually turns into cooperation in other fields. We managed to sign a contract for the supply of 16 Zuzanas to Ukraine, and this will happen in the very near future. We will jointly develop a new type of howitzers, joint production of ammunition will begin, and our enterprises will demine the territory of Ukraine," Chaputova noted.

According to her, Slovakia sees Ukraine as a promising member of the European Union.

"Recently, I hosted the summit of the eastern wing of the Alliance in Bratislava, and we agreed that Ukraineʼs perspective is the North Atlantic Alliance, and we also agreed that it is necessary to maintain and strengthen political and practical relations with Ukraine," the President of Slovakia declared.