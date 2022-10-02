Denmark, Norway and Germany will pay for “Zuzana 2” howitzers for Ukraine

Denmark, Germany and Norway will finance the production of 16 new 155-mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns in Slovakia, which will then be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

"With this donation, Denmark is once again helping to provide important equipment to Ukraine. The war in Ukraine, unfortunately, will be protracted," the department noted.

On June 2, it became known that Ukraine signed a contract with Slovakia for the supply of eight Zuzana 2 howitzers.