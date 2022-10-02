Denmark, Norway and Germany will pay for “Zuzana 2” howitzers for Ukraine

Denmark, Germany and Norway will finance the production of 16 new 155-mm Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns in Slovakia, which will then be transferred to Ukraine.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
"With this donation, Denmark is once again helping to provide important equipment to Ukraine. The war in Ukraine, unfortunately, will be protracted," the department noted.
On June 2, it became known that Ukraine signed a contract with Slovakia for the supply of eight Zuzana 2 howitzers.
The Zuzana 2 is an upgraded version of the Zuzana 1 (which, in turn, is an upgrade of the Czechoslovak Dana system), designed and manufactured in Slovakia. As compared to the previous version, Zuzana 2 has a new, longer barrel with a length of 52 calibers (previously 45 calibers), which allowed to increase the firing range to 41 kilometers. It is also equipped with a new armored cabin. In addition, the turret has a full 360-degree rotation (previously it was only 60 degrees), and thanks to automation, the number of crew members has been reduced from four to three. The howitzer is self-loading and can fire 5 shots per minute.