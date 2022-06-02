Ukraine has signed a contract with Slovakia for the supply of eight Zuzana2 howitzers

Ukraine and Slovakia have signed a contract for the supply of eight Zuzana2 howitzers.

This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Slovakia Jaroslav Nad.

“Glad to confirm that contract for Zuzana2 howitzers for Ukraine was signed — eight pieces will be delivered to Ukraine. Thanks to Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov for his personal involvement, as well as #KonstructaDefence and colleagues from the Ministry of Defense of Slovakia," he wrote.