In the Poltava region, the SBU detained an official of the Military Commissariat who was helping the evaders

The security service exposed an employee of the Myrhorod center of procurement and social support in the Poltava region. An employee of the Military Commissariat took bribes and helped men evade the mobilization.

This was reported by the SBU press service.

For $6,000, he produced documents for the evaders to cross the border without hindrance. Employees of the Security Service of Ukraine and the police caught the official red-handed when he handed over a paid fictitious certificate to his client.

According to the investigation, the suspect was in collusion with other employees of the Myrhorod and Lubensk military commissariats. With their help, he searched for evaders and prepared documents that allowed the men to go abroad. Earlier, the official already helped his acquaintances to evade mobilization.

During the searches, the law enforcement officers found documents, a significant amount of cash, and several dozen packages of documents for potential evaders.

Currently, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the person involved under Part 3 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).