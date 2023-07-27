In the Donetsk region, a military commissar and a policeman were exposed for taking bribes. They were declared of suspicions of receiving an unlawful benefit (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the investigation, the suspects organized the production of forged documents on unfitness for military service. They were looking for "clients". Therefore, the policeman transferred the personal data of the evaders to the head of one of the district military committees.

After that, the soldier forged and issued temporary conscript certificates and military medical commission certificates to men. Such "services" for three men cost UAH 57 000.