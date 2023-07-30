Next week, Ukraine will begin negotiations with the US on security agreements before its accession to NATO

Next week, Ukraine will begin negotiations with the USA regarding a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Ukraineʼs support for its accession to NATO.

This was announced on July 30 by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.

"Security guarantees for Ukraine will be concrete and long-term commitments that will ensure Ukraineʼs ability to win now and deter Russian aggression in the future. These will be clearly described formats and support mechanisms," said Andriy Yermak.