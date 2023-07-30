Next week, Ukraine will begin negotiations with the US on security agreements before its accession to NATO

Next week, Ukraine will begin negotiations with the USA regarding a bilateral agreement on the provision of security guarantees within the framework of the Joint Declaration on Ukraineʼs support for its accession to NATO.
This was announced on July 30 by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak.
"Security guarantees for Ukraine will be concrete and long-term commitments that will ensure Ukraineʼs ability to win now and deter Russian aggression in the future. These will be clearly described formats and support mechanisms," said Andriy Yermak.
- On July 12, the "Great Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document. The next step is to conclude a system of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- More than ten other countries have already joined this Declaration, and new ones are joining almost every week. With those who supported the declaration, Ukraine will conclude a system of bilateral agreements containing specific security guarantees.