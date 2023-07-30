The defense forces disclosed the details of the liberation of the village of Staromayorske, Donetsk region

The Ukrainian military advanced through minefields to liberate the village of Staromayorske in Donetsk region, the operation was unique due to total mining.

This was announced on the air of the telethon by the speaker of the Defense Forces of the Tavria direction Captain Valery Shershen.

When the stormtroopers crossed the middle of the village of Staromayorske, went to the southern outskirts, they encountered total mining. "The Russians replaced everything possible, even our specialists from the SSO were perplexed. Our engineers had a lot of work, and sappers resorted to various tricks during demining," said Shershen.

Through constant traps, stormtroopers advanced with special tools to remove stretch marks, and then detonated the mines. If a petal mine was found, it was hit with a long stick so that it exploded. Anti-personnel mines are not touched, they are only marked, because there may be auxiliary grenades under them.

Also, according to Shershen, Ukrainian engineers were unable to evacuate the captured equipment from the village due to minefields. Now the situation in Staromayorske is under control, the village is sometimes shelled with artillery and mortars.