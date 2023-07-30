In Sumy, the number of victims of a rocket attack increased to two, 20 people were injured, three of them are in the hospital.

This was reported in the city council.

The correspondent of Radio Svoboda reported that there was no danger signal in Sumy before the rocket attack. Previously, the occupiers released "Iskander" in the city.

The rocket completely destroyed one of the buildings of a civilian educational institution, damaged other buildings and residential buildings nearby. A fire broke out and was extinguished around three in the morning on July 30. At least one person died, five others were injured. Debris analysis is ongoing.