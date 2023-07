Russian troops launched a missile attack on Sumy, destroying the building of the educational institution. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, at least one person died and five people were injured.

A fire broke out on the spot, it is currently being extinguished and the rubble is being dismantled. Judging by the video, the destruction is quite extensive.

According to "Suspilne", windows were broken in nearby houses. The building of the Orthodox church, located nearby, was also damaged.