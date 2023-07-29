Nine people were injured in the missile attack in Dnipro. The State Emergency Service has completed search and rescue operations

In Dnipro this morning, the number of injured as a result of a rocket attack on a residential building has not changed — nine people.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration Serhiy Lysak.

In addition to the attacked administrative buildings and high-rise buildings, damage was recorded to four residential buildings around. One is a high-rise, and the others are two-story. Three more administrative buildings and seven cars were affected.

After the third night, emergency workers completed the search and rescue operations.

Also, at night, the Russians hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community with heavy artillery. The consequences are being investigated — there are no victims.