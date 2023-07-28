In Ukraine, the list of documents for granting UBD status has been expanded

The Cabinet of Ministers has expanded the list of documents confirming participation in hostilities (UBD). From now on, it is necessary to mention in the service books and orders about involvement in combat activities.
Previously, confirmation of participation in repelling full-scale Russian aggression could be:
- extracts (copies) of combat reports;
- logs of combat operations (operational tasks, management of the operational situation);
- shift logs;
- flight tickets;
- materials of special (official) investigations into the facts of injuries, contusions, and mutilations.
- In Ukraine, from December 1, 2022, the status of participants in hostilities (UBD) against Russia began to be formalized.