In Ukraine, from December 1, they will begin to process the status of participants in hostilities against Russia

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has completed the official registration of normative legal acts, which regulate the processing of documents of participants in hostilities (UBD) during the repulse of full-scale Russian aggression. From December 1 of the current year, the work on the registration of these documents will start.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense.

Minister Oleksiy Reznikov assured that all those who have grounds for UBD would receive social guarantees — no one will be forgotten, he added. According to Reznikov, the process will be long since, during the 9 months of the active phase of the war in Ukraine, there are hundreds of thousands of combatants. The algorithm for granting the status of the UBD is already being implemented in the troops.

18 commissions will be formed to control this process. They will start work on December 1.

You can get UBD status in three ways:

at the request of the unit commander, who submits documents to subordinates;

at the personal request of a serviceman who independently collects documents and submits them to the relevant commission;

at the personal request of a person who has been discharged from military service through the territorial center of recruitment and social support.

In case of questions, you can contact the "hotline" of the Ministry of Defense.