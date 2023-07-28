Government: The new academic year will begin on September 1 and last until June 28

The new 2023/2024 academic year will begin on September 1, 2023 and last until June 28, 2024.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on July 28.

Regional military administrations, with the participation of school leaders, should ensure the organization of the beginning of the school year depending on the security situation in each city.

The construction of comfortable and high-quality shelters is the number one issue that was put before the communities. The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal informed that funds were allocated for this purpose — 1.5 billion hryvnias.