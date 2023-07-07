In Kharkiv region, offline studies were allowed. There are mandatory requirements

The Defense Council of the Kharkiv region allowed the resumption of face-to-face (offline) education in schools, colleges and universities.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinehubov.

Mandatory requirements for offline training are the availability of special shelters, a working warning system, designated evacuation routes, supplies of water and medicine, and conducting safety lessons on actions in the event of an air raid alert. Only under these conditions will the management be able to determine the format of education in their institutions.