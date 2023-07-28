SBU declared the suspicion of the general of the army of the Russian Federation. He commanded the bombing of Mariupol

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to Russian General Mykola Gostev. The investigation claims that the occupiers launched rocket-bomb attacks on Mariupol on his orders.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

Gostev is the commander of the 4th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Southern Military District of the Air and Space Forces of the Russian Armed Forces. From the beginning of the full-scale invasion until May 2022, he commanded the units of the Russian air force that participated in the occupation of Donetsk region.

The investigation established that the Russian attacks on Mariupol, which were carried out on his orders, led to the death of civilians, including children, the destruction of houses, hospitals, etc. At that time, the occupiers used air-to-ground missiles and aerial bombs, among them were prohibited phosphorous ammunition.

The general of the Russian army also personally commanded combat aviation units that supported ground Russian groups during the storming of Ukrainian cities in Donetsk region.

Guestev was informed of suspicions for a criminal offense committed by a group of people in conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28), encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, which led to the death of people (Part 3 of Article 110), and for waging an aggressive war (Part 2 Article 437). He faces up to 15 years in prison.