SBU declared suspicions to two Russian generals who commanded the dispersal of peaceful protests in Kherson

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified 14 more Russian war criminals involved in mass repressions against civilians during the occupation of Kherson.

This was reported in the press service of SBU.

Among them is Major General Mykhailo Kalupin, the commander of the 50th separate operational brigade of the Russian Guard, who in the spring of 2022 commanded the suppression of peaceful protests in Kherson. Then the Russians used stun grenades and tear gas against the demonstrators. The occupiers also beat Ukrainians with rubber batons, and some protesters received gunshot wounds.

In addition, during a peaceful protest, the Russians abducted its participants and took them to Russian torture chambers set up in captured buildings of the city. In this way, at least 11 people were imprisoned.

Kalupin gave the criminal order to disperse the rallies to another Russian general Dmytro Peshakov, who at that time held the position of commander of the enhanced tactical group of the 606th special purpose center of the North Caucasian District of the Russian Guard.

Punitive measures also took part:

colonel Oleksandr Naumenko — Deputy Head of the Department of the Federal Service of the Russian Guard Forces in the Rostov Region;

colonel Grigoriy Zan — chief of staff of the 50th separate operational brigade of the Russian Guard;

lieutenant colonel Dmytro Gaponov — head of the operational department — deputy chief of staff of the 50th separate operational brigade of the Russian Guard.

As well as ordinary personnel:

Danylenko Eduard Kostyantynovich;

Dzhiganov Rinat Movlitberdiyovych;

Duysengaliyev Mirkhan Nurzhanovych;

Kuular Naidan Georgiyovych;

Masol Vladyslav Ihorovych;

Adil Fazylovych Mirzaliev;

Sovbanov Salman Kulmurzayovych;

Turyshev Sergey Mykhailovych;

Unegov Oleksandr Mykolayovych.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified 14 defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war committed by a group of persons).