The Ministry of Culture stated that the metal “Zaporizhstal” is not suitable for the shield of the “Motherland” monument. The plant responded

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine informed on July 25 that the steel from the Zaporizhstal metallurgical plant is not suitable for the manufacture of the trident on the Motherland monument. "Zaporizhstal" did not agree.

The Ministry of Culture claims that Ukrainian metal does not meet the technical requirements.

"The steel provided by the plant has different thicknesses, which can change the weight of the entire structure. In addition, the material from the plant had a significant amount of damage, which would complicate and slow down the preparatory work," the ministry said in a statement.

They decided to make the symbol from European material. The Ministry of Culture emphasized that the price of the metal will not change — 400 000 hryvnias.

"Zaporizhstal" did not agree with the statement of the Ministry of Culture. There, they are sure that the steel produced at the plant is suitable for the production of tridents, and the claims made are considered biased and groundless.

They also noted that the first batch of steel was delivered free of charge on June 29, and that any minor deviations in thickness remain within the acceptable margin of error, as the company had warned in advance.

"During the incoming inspection by the contractor, no acts of defect detection, claims or other documents were announced or transferred to Zaporizhstal, which would testify to the non-compliance of the stainless rolled steel with the established quality standards, mechanical or chemical parameters," Zaporizhstal noted.

The company emphasized that it is ready to conduct an independent examination of the quality of its metal.