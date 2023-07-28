General Staff: The Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 500 Russians and 30 enemy artillery systems over the past day

Russian troops unsuccessfully advanced on the outskirts of Nadiia in the Lyman direction. Ukrainian defenders also successfully repelled enemy attacks in the west and south of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Attacks of the occupiers were repulsed on the outskirts of Avdiivka and Maryinka. The Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated the village of Staromayorske in the Shakhtarsk direction.

The Russians tried to regain their positions on the outskirts of Rivnopillia and Makarivka in the Donetsk region, but the attempts were unsuccessful.

During the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck the concentration of Russian troops, as well as the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems and the command post. Ukrainian defenders intercepted 8 Shahed drones and 5 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

Rocket and artillery troops hit the command post, the concentration zone of the occupiers, 5 artillery systems, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, and a radio-electronic warfare station.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 560 soldiers, 4 tanks, 14 armored fighting vehicles, 30 artillery systems and an air defense system. In total, 244 830 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.