Monuments to the poet Pushkin and General Vatutin were dismantled in Poltava

In Poltava, the dismantling of monuments to Soviet generals Mykola Vatutin, Oleksiy Zygin and the Russian poet Alexander Pushkin began.

"Poltavshchyna" writes about this.

The monument to Mykola Vatutin was dismantled first, and the bust of Pushkin was the second. It was installed in 1987 for the 150th anniversary of the poetʼs death.

The monument to Zygin will be dismantled later due to the weight and complexity of the works.

Pushkinʼs bust will most likely be transferred to the Poltava Local History Museum, and Zygin and Vatutin will be sent to the "Park of the Soviet Period" in Sumy region.