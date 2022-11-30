The Odesa City Council allowed the demolition of the monument to Catherine II

The Odesa City Council decided to dismantle the monument to the Russian empress Catherine II.
41 deputies voted for this decision.
The deputies also decided to dismantle the monument to the Russian commander Oleksandr Suvorov.
- On July 12, a petition entitled "To replace the monument to Catherine II with a monument to the American actor Billy Herrington in Odesa" gathered 25 000 signatures. According to the legislation, after that, within 3 months from the day of its publication, the president had to consider it.
- On July 13, another petition on the presidentʼs website about the demolition of the monument to Russian empress Catherine II in Odesa received 25 000 votes.
- On August 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to a petition to replace the monument to Russian Empress Catherine II in Odesa with a monument to American gay porn actor Billy Herrington. He asked the Odesa City Council to consider the issues raised in the petition.
- On September 28, the Odesa City Council did not support the draft decision on the dismantling of the monument to Empress Catherine II.