The Odesa City Council refused to move the monument to Catherine II to the museum

The Odesa City Council did not support the draft decision on dismantling and moving the monument to Empress Catherine II to the regional historical and local history museum.

The decision was supported by only 17 members of the city council, reports local deputy from "European Solidarity" Petro Obukhov.

33 votes were needed to pass the decision, but only 17 were received. The others abstained, including the current mayor of Odesa, Gennadiy Trukhanov.

The group of initiators of the decision noted in the explanatory note that "the perpetuation of Russian, imperial, communist and anti-Ukrainian figures, events and symbols [...] in the form of monuments in the city of Odesa is unacceptable in the conditions of the war waged by the aggressor state, Russia Federation against Ukraine".