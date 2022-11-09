Pushkinʼs bust was demolished in Kharkiv

The bust of the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin was dismantled and sent for storage in Kharkiv.

The City Council announced this on Wednesday, November 9.

Its future fate — whether it will be kept in a museum or in another place — will be decided by the people of Kharkiv after the victory. For example, the bust can become part of the exposition dedicated to the Ukrainian national liberation movement, because more than a hundred years ago, even before the revolution of 1917, it was going to be demolished by the activists of this movement.