“Ukrzaliznytsia” launched intermodal trains from the Polish port to four cities of Ukraine

"Ukrzaliznytsia" (UZ) company offers cargo owners a new service — transportation of containers by intermodal route trains from Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odesa and Dnipro to the Polish seaport of Gdansk.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

The new container transportation service includes a full range of services: providing containers, specialized rolling stock, loading and unloading operations, warehousing, storage of cargo, preparation of transport and customs documents, certification, etc. The transportation operator will be the "Lisky" transport service center branch of JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Container route trains can be formed at four border crossings on 1 435-1 520 mm tracks: Yagodin, Izov, Mostyska and Chop.

Jagodin can be connected to the Baltic-Adriatic and North Sea-Baltic main railway networks, Mostyska — to the Baltic-Adriatic and Rhine-Danube main railway networks, Chop — to the main Rhine-Danube and Mediterranean railway network, Vadul-Syret — to the main Rhine railway network — The Danube.

According to the chairman of the board of "UZ" Yevhen Lyashchenko, this should improve sea and inland connections and intermodal logistics chains between Ukraine and the countries of the European Union.