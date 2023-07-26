The court remanded the driver who hit the National Guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv remanded a 23-year-old driver, who ran over National Guardsmen at a checkpoint in the capital on the night of July 25, into custody for two months without bail.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.

The man is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a National Guard soldier. His colleague was hospitalized in serious condition. The driver also rammed the car where another military man was sitting. He received minor injuries.