The court remanded the driver who hit the National Guard at a checkpoint in Kyiv

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv remanded a 23-year-old driver, who ran over National Guardsmen at a checkpoint in the capital on the night of July 25, into custody for two months without bail.
This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office.
The man is suspected of violating traffic safety rules, which caused the death of a National Guard soldier. His colleague was hospitalized in serious condition. The driver also rammed the car where another military man was sitting. He received minor injuries.
- The accident happened around 00:05 on July 25 in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv. The driver was moving along Beresteyska Avenue during the curfew and ran into the National Guardsmen at the checkpoint. One soldier died of his injuries, two others were injured. The deceased soldier was 49 years old.
- On July 25, the man was charged under Part 2 of Art. 286 of the Criminal Code — violation of road safety rules that caused death. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.