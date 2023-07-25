In Kyiv, a driver hit a National Guardsman at a checkpoint. One of them died

In Kyiv, a driver hit two servicemen at a checkpoint. One of them died, the second was sent to the hospital.

This was reported in the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Accident on July 25, 2023 around 00:05 in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital.

According to the investigation, the accident happened today around 00:05 in the Svyatoshynsky district of the capital. The driver was driving along Beresteyska Avenue during the curfew and ran into the National Guardsmen at the checkpoint. One soldier died from his injuries. Another was hospitalized in serious condition.

The driver was detained on the spot in accordance with Art. 208 of the CPC of Ukraine.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that after running into the soldiers at the checkpoint, the 23-year-old driver rammed two more parked cars, one of which was a military officer of the territorial procurement center.

The deceased soldier was 49 years old. His 26-year-old servicemate received injuries of varying degrees of severity, and another injured serviceman was treated on the spot.

Currently, the issue of reporting suspicion to the driver and selecting a preventive measure is being resolved — he will likely be sent to custody.