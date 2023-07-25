News

The driver who hit the National Guardsmen at a checkpoint in Kyiv received suspicion

Anhelina Sheremet
A Volkswagen driver at the scene of an accident, July 25.

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office declared the suspicion to a 23-year-old driver who hit a National Guardsman at a checkpoint in the capital on the night of July 25.

The suspicion was declared under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code — violation of road safety rules that caused death. This is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.