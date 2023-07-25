The driver who hit the National Guardsmen at a checkpoint in Kyiv received suspicion

The Kyiv City Prosecutorʼs Office declared the suspicion to a 23-year-old driver who hit a National Guardsman at a checkpoint in the capital on the night of July 25.
The suspicion was declared under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code — violation of road safety rules that caused death. This is punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.
- The accident happened today around 00:05 on July 25 in the Svyatoshynsky district of Kyiv. The driver was moving along Beresteyska Avenue during the curfew and ran into the National Guardsmen at the checkpoint. One soldier died of his injuries, two others were injured. The deceased soldier was 49 years old.