Ombudsman Lubinets called on the world to react to the “shameful trials” of the “Aidar” military battalion in Russia

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reacted to the trial of 18 soldiers of the "Aidar" battalion, which is being held in Russia.

Ukrainian servicemen are accused of violently seizing power, changing the constitutional order of the so-called "DPR" and participating in the activities of a terrorist organization.

"This is another court that confirms to the whole world that Russia makes criminals out of those who defended the native land," wrote the ombudsman, calling on the world to react to "such shameful trials of the defenders of Ukraine."

Lubinets emphasized that Russiaʼs actions against the Ukrainian military are a violation of the Geneva Convention, "for which the aggressor country must be brought to justice."