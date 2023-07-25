News

The trial of 18 soldiers of the “Aidar” battalion began in Russia

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

The trial of 18 soldiers of the "Aidar" battalion has begun in Russia.

This is reported by the Russian propaganda media.

The hearing of the case on the merits began in the Southern District Military Court. Ukrainians are accused of participating in a terrorist organization, violent seizure of power, and changing the constitutional order of the "DPR". The court reclassifies all this as an article of Russian legislation.