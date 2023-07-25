The MP Oleksandr Ponomaryov was arrested. He is suspected of treason

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv sent the MP from the banned party “Opposition Platform — For Life” Oleksandr Ponomaryov to a pretrial detention center for two months without bail.

This is reported by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The MP faces up to 15 years in prison.

On July 24, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified Oleksandr Ponomaryov of suspicion of treason, accusing him of voluntary cooperation with the occupiers in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region (here are the details). According to SBU, Ponomaryov re-registered his companies under Russian law, opened accounts in local "branches" of Russian banks. His factories supplied fuel and lubricants for the occupiers and provided them with equipment to build fortifications. Later, the MP went to Kyiv and continued to coordinate enterprises that help the Russians in the war against Ukraine.