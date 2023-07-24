The MP from OPZZH Ponomaryov was informed about the suspicion of treason

The MP from the OPZZH party (banned in Ukraine) Oleksandr Ponomaryov was informed of suspicion of treason. He is accused of voluntary cooperation with the occupiers in the occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The press service of SBU writes about this.

According to the investigation, Ponomaryov re-registered the enterprises under his control under Russian law, opened accounts in local "branches" of Russian banks. His factories supplied fuel and lubricants for the occupiers and provided them with equipment to build fortifications.

Later, the MP went to Kyiv and continued to coordinate enterprises that help the Russians in the war against Ukraine.

During the investigation, law enforcement officers discovered and seized electronic media with evidence of Ponomaryovʼs activities for the benefit of the Russian Federation. A security measure is chosen for the extra.

According to Part 1 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason) Oleksandr Ponomaryov faces up to 15 years in prison.